RFG Advisory LLC Acquires 2,724 Shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI)

RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI – Free Report) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 35,641 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,724 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF were worth $829,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 22.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,753,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,427,000 after buying an additional 880,921 shares in the last quarter. Legacy CG LLC raised its stake in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy CG LLC now owns 671,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,456,000 after acquiring an additional 3,220 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 38.4% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 645,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,858,000 after purchasing an additional 178,982 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 518,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,943,000 after purchasing an additional 15,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dunhill Financial LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 354,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,159,000 after purchasing an additional 39,394 shares during the period.

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Stock Performance

FTHI opened at $23.60 on Monday. First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.96 and a fifty-two week high of $24.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.60 and its 200 day moving average is $23.11.

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Increases Dividend

About First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.174 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 22nd. This is a boost from First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17.

The First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (FTHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US-listed stocks, with an overlay of short calls on the S&P 500. FTHI was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

