RFG Advisory LLC Acquires 3,282 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 49.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,282 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PFG Investments LLC raised its position in shares of MetLife by 8.9% in the third quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 6,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of MetLife during the third quarter worth approximately $2,960,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife in the third quarter worth $1,074,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in MetLife by 48,101.4% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 106,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,746,000 after acquiring an additional 105,823 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in MetLife by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 285,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,549,000 after purchasing an additional 15,251 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

MetLife Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:MET opened at $85.96 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $59.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.07. MetLife, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.61 and a 12 month high of $89.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $83.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.05.

MetLife Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.545 per share. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 4th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.95%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MET shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of MetLife from $93.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on MetLife from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Barclays raised their target price on MetLife from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of MetLife in a report on Thursday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of MetLife from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MetLife presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.46.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

