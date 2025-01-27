RFG Advisory LLC Acquires New Stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 10,584 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $911,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OMC. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in Omnicom Group by 17.9% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 638 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its position in Omnicom Group by 3.8% during the third quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 2,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Iowa State Bank grew its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 24,447 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,528,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in Omnicom Group by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,970 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OMC opened at $86.60 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $91.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.98. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.42 and a 1-year high of $107.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.98.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.25%.

OMC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $121.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Omnicom Group from $110.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Omnicom Group from $118.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.63.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

