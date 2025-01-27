RFG Advisory LLC Boosts Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 32.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,424 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,586 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VSS. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 182.6% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $55,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $59,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $80,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of VSS stock opened at $115.97 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $116.61 and its 200 day moving average is $119.56. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $109.16 and a twelve month high of $126.80. The stock has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.86.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

