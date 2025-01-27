RFG Advisory LLC Boosts Stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,404 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 14,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after buying an additional 2,414 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,435,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 404.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 18,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,443,000 after purchasing an additional 14,829 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 3,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 49,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SDY stock opened at $133.91 on Monday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a one year low of $121.52 and a one year high of $144.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.68.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

