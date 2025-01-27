RFG Advisory LLC Buys 603 Shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,031 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF were worth $742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 41.8% during the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 38.1% in the third quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the third quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:IFRA opened at $48.43 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.86.

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

