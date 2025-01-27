RFG Advisory LLC Buys 6,363 Shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 62,249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,363 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $809,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 20,071 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the period. Axiom Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 50,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 25,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 23,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 23,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter.

PDBC opened at $13.51 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.43. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 52 week low of $12.60 and a 52 week high of $14.55.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.5747 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed.

