RFG Advisory LLC Buys 6,651 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October (BATS:BOCT)

RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October (BATS:BOCT – Free Report) by 50.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,947 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,651 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October were worth $862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BOCT. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October in the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October in the fourth quarter worth about $286,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October in the 3rd quarter worth about $305,000. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 8,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 1,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Straight Path Wealth Management boosted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October by 46.2% in the 3rd quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management now owns 8,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 2,772 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of BATS:BOCT opened at $44.27 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.63 and its 200 day moving average is $42.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.46 and a beta of 0.65.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October (BOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BOCT was launched on Oct 1, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

