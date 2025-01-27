RFG Advisory LLC Buys 948 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO)

RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO – Free Report) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,679 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.07% of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF worth $887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 10,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Addis & Hill Inc boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Addis & Hill Inc now owns 112,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,360,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 19,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boltwood Capital Management increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 19,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA RWO opened at $43.55 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.12. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $39.40 and a 12-month high of $48.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.77 and a beta of 0.95.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.