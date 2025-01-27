RFG Advisory LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

RFG Advisory LLC cut its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 33.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,207 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 2,675 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TJX Companies Price Performance

Shares of TJX opened at $122.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.19. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.35 and a fifty-two week high of $128.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.90. The company has a market capitalization of $137.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.91.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.05. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.82% and a net margin of 8.63%. The company had revenue of $14.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TJX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. StockNews.com raised TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 30th. UBS Group raised their target price on TJX Companies from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $134.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Friday, December 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.67.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

