RFG Advisory LLC Decreases Stock Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (BATS:BMAR)

RFG Advisory LLC cut its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (BATS:BMAR – Free Report) by 28.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,350 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC owned about 0.41% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March worth $846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA raised its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 2.2% in the third quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 31,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after buying an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March in the third quarter valued at $39,000. HFG Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. HFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 20.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after buying an additional 3,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March in the second quarter valued at $205,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March Stock Performance

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March stock opened at $47.23 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.51 million, a PE ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.07.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March (BMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BMAR was launched on Mar 2, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

