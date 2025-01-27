RFG Advisory LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

RFG Advisory LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 32.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,319 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neumann Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC now owns 292,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,591,000 after buying an additional 14,954 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Services bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $947,000. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 113,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,992,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln Capital Corp increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 206,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,535,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 5.4 %

IEFA stock opened at $73.56 on Monday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.93.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

