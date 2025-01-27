RFG Advisory LLC Grows Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 17.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,868 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,476 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $695,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 30,027,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,998,976,000 after acquiring an additional 4,680,713 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in Citigroup by 70.0% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,531,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865,628 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Citigroup by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,115,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731,527 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Citigroup by 103.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 48,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,414,000 after buying an additional 1,410,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 9.8% in the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 15,676,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $981,347,000 after buying an additional 1,404,120 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Price Performance

C stock opened at $81.41 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.10. The stock has a market cap of $153.96 billion, a PE ratio of 13.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.43. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $52.24 and a one year high of $82.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.12. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 7.43%. The business had revenue of $19.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 15th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 13.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 37.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on C. Truist Financial began coverage on Citigroup in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Citigroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.93.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

