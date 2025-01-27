RFG Advisory LLC Grows Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,872 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $649,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HON. TABR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth $207,000. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 19,047 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 4,918 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,691 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,417,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Spinnaker Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $701,000. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

HON has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Honeywell International from $233.00 to $231.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Honeywell International from $268.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. HSBC raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $298.00 price objective (up from $215.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $248.29.

HON opened at $221.51 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $144.04 billion, a PE ratio of 25.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $226.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $214.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $189.66 and a 52 week high of $242.77.

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

