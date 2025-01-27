RFG Advisory LLC Grows Stake in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) by 26.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,361 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,415 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GOLD. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 221.1% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 10,027,811 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $199,427,000 after acquiring an additional 6,904,934 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,431,497 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $227,524,000 after acquiring an additional 2,854,055 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 54,712,508 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,088,484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458,084 shares during the last quarter. Systrade AG purchased a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,094,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at about $20,379,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GOLD. Citigroup decreased their target price on Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 25th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. CIBC cut Barrick Gold from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Barrick Gold from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.45.

GOLD opened at $16.13 on Monday. Barrick Gold Corp has a 12 month low of $13.76 and a 12 month high of $21.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.06.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is currently 43.01%.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

