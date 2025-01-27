RFG Advisory LLC Has $622,000 Position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,051 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $622,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 635 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 7,114 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,209,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Whalen Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $234,000. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 526 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XML Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 991 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of MPWR opened at $678.43 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $33.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.03. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $546.71 and a 12 month high of $959.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $604.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $767.95.

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by ($0.05). Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 20.44% and a net margin of 21.29%. The business had revenue of $620.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $600.10 million. Equities research analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.37%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Deming Xiao sold 866 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $765.14, for a total value of $662,611.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 162,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,135,548.46. The trade was a 0.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 2,500 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $772.96, for a total transaction of $1,932,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,809,826.88. This trade represents a 4.22 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,600 shares of company stock worth $4,656,631. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MPWR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup started coverage on Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $700.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $1,100.00 to $975.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Loop Capital raised Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $660.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 18th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $1,075.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $610.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Monolithic Power Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $828.67.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

