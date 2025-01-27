RFG Advisory LLC Has $634,000 Stock Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 15.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,006 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in KLA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in KLA in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in KLA during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in KLA during the third quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLA in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Get KLA alerts:

KLA Price Performance

KLAC stock opened at $749.82 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $666.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $721.89. KLA Co. has a 12-month low of $581.70 and a 12-month high of $896.32. The firm has a market cap of $100.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.24, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.27.

KLA Increases Dividend

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $7.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.03 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 105.16% and a net margin of 28.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.74 EPS. On average, analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 30.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th were given a dividend of $1.70 per share. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 18th. This is an increase from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. KLA’s payout ratio is presently 31.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on KLAC shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on KLA from $746.00 to $703.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $925.00 target price on shares of KLA in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of KLA from $850.00 to $759.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of KLA from $800.00 to $795.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $812.47.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on KLA

About KLA

(Free Report)

KLA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB and Component Inspection.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.