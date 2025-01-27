RFG Advisory LLC Has $752,000 Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 21.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,811 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,574 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 86.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,762,080 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,307,945,000 after acquiring an additional 7,767,072 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its stake in PayPal by 12,919.4% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 10,500,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $819,315,000 after purchasing an additional 10,419,351 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 28.1% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 8,511,242 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $493,907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866,925 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 6,015,816 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $469,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 3rd quarter valued at about $387,435,000. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price target on PayPal from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Macquarie raised their price objective on shares of PayPal from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.48.

PayPal stock opened at $89.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $55.77 and a one year high of $93.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.27, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $87.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.92.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.13. PayPal had a return on equity of 23.44% and a net margin of 14.08%. The business had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

