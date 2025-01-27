RFG Advisory LLC Has $776,000 Position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY)

RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC owned 0.07% of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF worth $776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PEY. Founders Grove Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,871,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,451,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF during the third quarter valued at about $1,157,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $517,000. Finally, Precedent Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 169.4% in the 3rd quarter. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 37,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 23,276 shares in the last quarter.

PEY opened at $21.78 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 0.87. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52 week low of $19.22 and a 52 week high of $23.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.61.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st were given a $0.0837 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 21st. This is an increase from Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08.

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

