RFG Advisory LLC Has $839,000 Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,901,887 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $381,453,000 after purchasing an additional 16,941 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 7,549.0% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 2,500,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $328,625,000 after buying an additional 2,467,316 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 63.4% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,633,876 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $214,120,000 after buying an additional 633,970 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 123.2% during the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 1,182,980 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $155,503,000 after buying an additional 653,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 6.8% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,001,734 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $131,678,000 after buying an additional 63,349 shares during the last quarter. 76.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phillips 66 Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Phillips 66 stock opened at $121.82 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $121.63 and a 200-day moving average of $129.07. The stock has a market cap of $50.31 billion, a PE ratio of 15.64, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.38. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $108.90 and a 52-week high of $174.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.41. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The business had revenue of $36.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.63 earnings per share. Phillips 66’s revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $145.00 to $136.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $160.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $167.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.93.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

