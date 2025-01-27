RFG Advisory LLC Has $862,000 Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BATS:BNOV)

RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BATS:BNOV – Free Report) by 95.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,958 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,742 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC owned 0.78% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November worth $862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 3,980.6% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 532,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,920,000 after acquiring an additional 519,661 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 330,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,619,000 after buying an additional 68,511 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November in the third quarter valued at approximately $737,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 72.7% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 7,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 17,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 1,931 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November Price Performance

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November stock opened at $40.22 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $113.81 million, a PE ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.56.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November

The Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund is an actively managed ETF designed to track the price return of the S&P 500 with capped gains and some buffering against losses over a predetermined period. BNOV was launched on Nov 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

