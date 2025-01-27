RFG Advisory LLC Has $875,000 Holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC)

RFG Advisory LLC lessened its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) by 46.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,675 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Forum Financial Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 15,774,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,889,000 after acquiring an additional 521,068 shares in the last quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 5,900,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,043,000 after purchasing an additional 157,811 shares in the last quarter. RW Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. RW Investment Management LLC now owns 4,861,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,813,000 after acquiring an additional 149,686 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,616,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,893,000 after acquiring an additional 62,639 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Financial Strategies Inc. lifted its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 3,626,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,040,000 after purchasing an additional 95,925 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF stock opened at $26.81 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.86.

About Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

