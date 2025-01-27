RFG Advisory LLC Has $926,000 Holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,706 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 608 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 455 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shopify during the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Shopify by 73.5% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 597 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. 69.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Shopify alerts:

Shopify Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of SHOP stock opened at $107.74 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $109.37 and a 200-day moving average of $87.07. Shopify Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.56 and a 12-month high of $120.72. The firm has a market cap of $139.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.70, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a quick ratio of 7.10, a current ratio of 7.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SHOP shares. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Shopify from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Mizuho raised their target price on Shopify from $68.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Shopify from $88.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Wedbush raised Shopify from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Shopify from $90.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.32.

View Our Latest Analysis on SHOP

Shopify Company Profile

(Free Report)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.