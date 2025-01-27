RFG Advisory LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB)

RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,085 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 649 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF were worth $763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Full Sail Capital LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 283,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,836,000 after acquiring an additional 19,053 shares during the last quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 29.0% in the second quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 8,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 60.3% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 28,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,805,000 after buying an additional 10,789 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 284.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 11,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 8,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 47,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,990,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:VWOB opened at $63.96 on Monday. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $61.48 and a 1 year high of $66.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.59.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th.

The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

