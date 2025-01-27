RFG Advisory LLC Increases Stock Position in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Free Report) by 47.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,357 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,833 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Coupang were worth $667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CPNG. FMR LLC grew its stake in Coupang by 32.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,153,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,621,000 after acquiring an additional 6,584,910 shares in the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. grew its position in Coupang by 139.1% during the third quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 4,817,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,258,000 after buying an additional 2,802,325 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Coupang by 43.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,630,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,868,000 after buying an additional 2,603,046 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in Coupang by 762.2% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 2,798,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,710,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in Coupang in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,184,000. 83.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Coupang alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Bom Kim sold 15,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.97, for a total value of $344,550,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,940,000. This represents a 88.24 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Greenoaks Capital Partners Llc purchased 750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.01 per share, with a total value of $18,007,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 52,038,723 shares in the company, valued at $1,249,449,739.23. This represents a 1.46 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CPNG has been the topic of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Coupang from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Coupang from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.56.

View Our Latest Analysis on Coupang

Coupang Price Performance

Shares of Coupang stock opened at $22.55 on Monday. Coupang, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.51 and a 12-month high of $26.91. The firm has a market cap of $40.57 billion, a PE ratio of 39.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 38.88 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.34.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $7.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.76 billion. Coupang had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 3.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Coupang, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

About Coupang

(Free Report)

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates retail business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through Product Commerce and Developing Offerings segments. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coupang Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupang and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.