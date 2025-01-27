RFG Advisory LLC Increases Stock Position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 20.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,404 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $606,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,949,458 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $330,516,000 after purchasing an additional 349,457 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 65.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,982,496 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $203,047,000 after purchasing an additional 785,539 shares in the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the third quarter worth about $562,000. Poplar Forest Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the third quarter worth about $13,184,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 1,559.6% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 548,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,502,000 after purchasing an additional 515,763 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Insider Activity at Global Payments

In other news, Director Robert H. B. Baldwin, Jr. acquired 5,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $116.00 per share, for a total transaction of $672,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,957,608. This represents a 15.70 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Global Payments Stock Performance

Global Payments Announces Dividend

Shares of GPN opened at $108.92 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $27.72 billion, a PE ratio of 20.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.58. Global Payments Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.60 and a 12-month high of $141.77.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GPN. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $122.00 target price (down previously from $155.00) on shares of Global Payments in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Stephens cut shares of Global Payments from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $125.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Global Payments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $135.00 to $112.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Global Payments from $143.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Global Payments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.71.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on GPN

Global Payments Profile

(Free Report)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.