RFG Advisory LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Innovator Laddered Allocation Buffer ETF (BATS:BUFB)

RFG Advisory LLC reduced its stake in shares of Innovator Laddered Allocation Buffer ETF (BATS:BUFB – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,374 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Innovator Laddered Allocation Buffer ETF were worth $692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Innovator Laddered Allocation Buffer ETF by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 61,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,888,000 after buying an additional 18,186 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator Laddered Allocation Buffer ETF by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 181,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,721,000 after purchasing an additional 14,333 shares during the period. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator Laddered Allocation Buffer ETF by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 59,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 4,707 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator Laddered Allocation Buffer ETF by 1,998.3% in the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 407,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,884,000 after acquiring an additional 388,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Wealth Network Inc. raised its position in Innovator Laddered Allocation Buffer ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 19,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period.

Innovator Laddered Allocation Buffer ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS BUFB opened at $33.04 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.58 million, a P/E ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.54 and a 200-day moving average of $31.72.

About Innovator Laddered Allocation Buffer ETF

The Innovator Laddered Allocation Buffer ETF (BUFB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of 12 Innovator US Equity Buffer ETFs, which target specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500. BUFB was launched on Feb 9, 2022 and is managed by Innovator.

Read More

