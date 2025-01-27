RFG Advisory LLC Makes New $712,000 Investment in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

RFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 21,166 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $712,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the second quarter worth about $212,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 81,845 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $2,342,000 after purchasing an additional 11,517 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Southwest Airlines by 62.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 28,643 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 10,984 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 36.5% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 329,366 shares of the airline’s stock worth $9,305,000 after purchasing an additional 88,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 235.1% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 24,943 shares of the airline’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 17,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LUV shares. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Southwest Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $29.50 target price (down from $31.50) on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.31.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Linda B. Rutherford sold 3,849 shares of Southwest Airlines stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.40, for a total value of $132,405.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,376 shares in the company, valued at $3,074,534.40. This trade represents a 4.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Southwest Airlines Stock Performance

Shares of LUV stock opened at $32.12 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -458.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.14. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 52 week low of $23.58 and a 52 week high of $36.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.30.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The airline reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.10. Southwest Airlines had a negative net margin of 0.06% and a positive return on equity of 4.56%. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,028.57%.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a total fleet of 817 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

