RFG Advisory LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO)

RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PSI Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 61.8% during the fourth quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 95.5% in the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 85.7% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF stock opened at $101.33 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $69.08 and a 1-year high of $101.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $96.87 and a 200-day moving average of $92.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.66 and a beta of 1.00.

Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (SPMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Momentum (US Dollar) index. The fund tracks an index of 100 S&P 500 components with the strongest volatility-adjusted momentum. SPMO was launched on Oct 9, 2015 and is managed by Invesco.

