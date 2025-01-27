RFG Advisory LLC Purchases 1,940 Shares of FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June (BATS:QJUN)

RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June (BATS:QJUN – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,939 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June were worth $615,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June by 9,042,661.8% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,872,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,626,000 after acquiring an additional 6,872,423 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June by 176.9% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 498,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,183,000 after acquiring an additional 318,218 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June by 728.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 295,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,987,000 after acquiring an additional 260,034 shares during the period. Kaye Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,579,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June by 49.3% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 221,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,982,000 after purchasing an additional 73,115 shares during the period.

FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June Trading Up 3.3 %

BATS QJUN opened at $28.74 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.23. The company has a market capitalization of $363.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.16 and a beta of 0.79.

FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June (QJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ 100 – USD index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on QQQ ETF over a specific holding period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. QJUN was launched on Jun 18, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

