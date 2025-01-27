RFG Advisory LLC Purchases 1,978 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 25.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,978 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 62.6% in the third quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.
In other Charles Schwab news, Director Christopher V. Dodds sold 9,284 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.43, for a total value of $755,996.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 442,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,057,774.01. This represents a 2.05 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan S. Beatty sold 2,300 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.01, for a total transaction of $188,623.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,481,838.69. The trade was a 11.29 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,466 shares of company stock valued at $3,352,884 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:SCHW opened at $81.67 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $145.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.99. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.01 and a fifty-two week high of $83.35.
Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.11. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 30.31% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The company had revenue of $5.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5,190,822.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.
The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.
