RFG Advisory LLC Purchases 472 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,524 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 55,793 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,439,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Weil Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 34,580 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,371,000 after buying an additional 8,222 shares during the period. Maia Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 69.1% in the 3rd quarter. Maia Wealth LLC now owns 18,582 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,805,000 after buying an additional 7,596 shares during the last quarter. Aljian Capital Management LLC increased its position in Starbucks by 48.5% during the third quarter. Aljian Capital Management LLC now owns 30,422 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,966,000 after acquiring an additional 9,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment Management Corp of Ontario lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 48.6% in the third quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario now owns 37,584 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,664,000 after acquiring an additional 12,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Stock Up 0.8 %

SBUX stock opened at $98.81 on Monday. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $71.55 and a twelve month high of $103.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.39.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The coffee company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.80. The company had revenue of $9.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.60 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 46.39% and a net margin of 10.40%. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 73.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on SBUX shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $98.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Starbucks from $118.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.92.

Insider Activity at Starbucks

In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 1,491 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.54, for a total transaction of $148,414.14. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,124 shares in the company, valued at $7,975,542.96. This represents a 1.83 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

