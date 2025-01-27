RFG Advisory LLC Sells 1,019 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

RFG Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,019 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Centene by 693.5% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,705,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490,935 shares during the last quarter. Harris Associates L P boosted its position in shares of Centene by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 26,314,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,980,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,825 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Centene by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,113,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,042,000 after buying an additional 636,683 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Centene by 15.4% in the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 3,203,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,126,000 after buying an additional 428,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Centene in the third quarter worth about $236,940,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

Centene Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CNC opened at $64.61 on Monday. Centene Co. has a 1 year low of $55.03 and a 1 year high of $81.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.24. The company has a market capitalization of $32.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.45.

Insider Transactions at Centene

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In related news, Director Thomas Greco acquired 17,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $59.75 per share, for a total transaction of $1,015,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,153,712.75. The trade was a 736.25 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Andrew Lynn Asher bought 17,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $58.14 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,008.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 486,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,305,284.58. This trade represents a 3.66 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought a total of 45,010 shares of company stock valued at $2,660,276 in the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of Centene from $96.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Centene from $83.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Centene from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Centene from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $68.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective (down from $80.00) on shares of Centene in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.92.

Centene Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children’s health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

