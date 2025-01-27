RFG Advisory LLC Sells 10,210 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September (BATS:PSEP)

RFG Advisory LLC cut its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September (BATS:PSEP – Free Report) by 38.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,210 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September worth $630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September during the third quarter valued at $82,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September during the third quarter valued at $113,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 2,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 4,959.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 4,959 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of BATS:PSEP opened at $39.81 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $764.43 million, a P/E ratio of 24.15 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.54.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September (PSEP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PSEP was launched on Sep 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

