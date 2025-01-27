RFG Advisory LLC Sells 1,313 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

RFG Advisory LLC cut its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 16.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,313 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 106.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,990,445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $772,234,000 after purchasing an additional 3,608,542 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $102,200,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 10,652.4% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 402,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,412,000 after buying an additional 398,292 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 25,645.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 273,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,187,000 after acquiring an additional 272,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $24,990,000.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of TIP opened at $107.43 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $107.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.31. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $104.67 and a twelve month high of $111.06. The company has a market cap of $18.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.09.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

