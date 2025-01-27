RFG Advisory LLC Sells 33,581 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:PAPR)

RFG Advisory LLC lowered its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:PAPR – Free Report) by 60.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,581 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC owned 0.08% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April worth $790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $318,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April in the third quarter worth approximately $319,000. Seros Financial LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April during the 4th quarter valued at $359,000. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 57.5% in the 3rd quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 11,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 4,361 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April Stock Performance

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April stock opened at $37.43 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.97. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 23.61 and a beta of 0.44.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New (PAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

