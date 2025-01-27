RFG Advisory LLC Sells 520 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

RFG Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,002 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 520 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 90.9% in the third quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 231 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 54.7% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 294 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the third quarter worth $37,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 866.7% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 348 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

Insider Activity at T. Rowe Price Group

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 4,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.35, for a total value of $499,197.45. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,577 shares in the company, valued at $14,749,822.95. This trade represents a 3.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TROW. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $124.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $115.00 to $113.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.82.

View Our Latest Report on T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Up 0.7 %

TROW opened at $114.21 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.43. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.49 and a twelve month high of $125.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.79.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The asset manager reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.21. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 30.35% and a return on equity of 20.35%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.27%.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

(Free Report)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.