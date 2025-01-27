RFG Advisory LLC Sells 58 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

RFG Advisory LLC lowered its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,091 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 58 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDNS. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the second quarter valued at about $266,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the second quarter valued at about $1,914,000. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 9.3% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 44,351 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,649,000 after purchasing an additional 3,771 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 17.4% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 29,885 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,197,000 after purchasing an additional 4,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 5.8% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 27,929 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Performance

Shares of Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $320.48 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $306.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $285.14. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $241.29 and a 12 month high of $328.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The software maker reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 28.49% and a net margin of 23.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CDNS. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $320.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Monday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $360.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cadence Design Systems

In other news, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 5,920 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.04, for a total value of $1,799,916.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,987,930.96. The trade was a 9.58 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 650 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.00, for a total value of $179,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 61,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,866,636. This represents a 1.05 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 108,416 shares of company stock valued at $33,528,267. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

