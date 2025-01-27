RFG Advisory LLC Takes $928,000 Position in DoubleLine Commercial Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DCRE)

RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DoubleLine Commercial Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DCRE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 18,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $928,000. RFG Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.70% of DoubleLine Commercial Real Estate ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DCRE. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC purchased a new position in DoubleLine Commercial Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. SK Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in DoubleLine Commercial Real Estate ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $236,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in DoubleLine Commercial Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $366,000. Mattson Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in DoubleLine Commercial Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $387,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DoubleLine Commercial Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $572,000.

DoubleLine Commercial Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

DoubleLine Commercial Real Estate ETF stock opened at $51.57 on Monday. DoubleLine Commercial Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $50.82 and a 12 month high of $52.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.57.

About DoubleLine Commercial Real Estate ETF

The DoubleLine Commercial Real Estate ETF (DCRE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of investment grade commercial real estate debt securities of any maturity. The fund seeks current income and capital appreciation.

