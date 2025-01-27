RH (NYSE:RH) Stake Raised by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,205 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in RH were worth $474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of RH by 7,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in RH by 125.8% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 70 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in RH by 533.3% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 76 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in RH by 308.3% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RH in the third quarter worth about $100,000. Institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

In other RH news, insider Edward T. Lee sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $446.73, for a total transaction of $268,038.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Christina Hargarten sold 5,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.20, for a total transaction of $2,361,216.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $216,444.80. This trade represents a 91.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 66,880 shares of company stock valued at $29,129,879. Insiders own 28.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RH opened at $417.62 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 2.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $398.66 and its 200-day moving average is $333.28. RH has a 12 month low of $212.43 and a 12 month high of $457.26.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by ($0.19). RH had a negative return on equity of 35.72% and a net margin of 2.25%. The business had revenue of $811.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $812.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.42) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that RH will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RH shares. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of RH from $425.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of RH in a research note on Monday, January 6th. BNP Paribas reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $253.00 target price on shares of RH in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on RH from $425.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays raised RH from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $383.00 to $515.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $421.73.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings market. The company offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, baby, child, and teen furnishings. It provides its products through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, rhmodern.com, and waterworks.com online channels, as well as operates RH Galleries, RH outlet stores, RH Guesthouse, and Waterworks showrooms in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany.

