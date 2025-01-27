Rockhopper Exploration (LON:RKH) Stock Price Down 8% – What’s Next?

Rockhopper Exploration plc (LON:RKH – Get Free Report) dropped 8% during mid-day trading on Saturday . The stock traded as low as GBX 35 ($0.44) and last traded at GBX 35.70 ($0.44). Approximately 6,318,684 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 6,804,535 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 38.80 ($0.48).

Rockhopper Exploration Trading Down 8.0 %

The stock has a market cap of £228.22 million, a P/E ratio of 1,785.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 24.50 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 17.62.

Rockhopper Exploration Company Profile

Rockhopper Exploration plc operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in the United Kingdom. It engages in the exploration, appraisal, and exploitation of its oil and gas acreage primarily in the North Falkland Basin and the Greater Mediterranean region. The company holds 35% working interest in the PL003a, PL003b, PL004a, PL004b, PL004c, PL005, PL032, PL033 production licenses in North Falkland Basin.

