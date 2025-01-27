Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) Shares Purchased by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 34.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,715 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 702 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Plato Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the third quarter worth $26,000. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the third quarter worth $27,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 257.4% during the third quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 87.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Performance

Shares of RCL opened at $232.59 on Monday. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a one year low of $113.10 and a one year high of $258.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $237.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $198.74. The stock has a market cap of $62.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.90, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Cuts Dividend

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $5.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.05 by $0.15. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 16.21% and a return on equity of 52.92%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 11.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 27th. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s payout ratio is 22.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on RCL shares. Macquarie increased their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $189.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $275.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.81.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Richard D. Fain sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.02, for a total transaction of $5,250,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 204,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,953,500.42. This trade represents a 10.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Henry L. Pujol sold 6,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.51, for a total transaction of $1,401,812.73. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,077,593.64. This represents a 40.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 404,332 shares of company stock worth $94,299,521 over the last ninety days. 7.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

Further Reading

