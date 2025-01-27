Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA) Shares Purchased by Brighton Jones LLC

Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Free Report) by 97.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,299 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF were worth $379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FNDA. Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 482.5% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 1,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period.

FNDA stock opened at $30.71 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 1.18. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a one year low of $26.21 and a one year high of $32.71.

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Small Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index of small firms based on adjusted sales, retained operation cash flow, and dividends plus buybacks.

