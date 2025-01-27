Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Shares Bought by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 425.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,792 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,643 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Archer Investment Corp increased its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1,965.0% during the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHM opened at $29.20 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.09. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $24.54 and a 12 month high of $30.28.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

