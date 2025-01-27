Secure Asset Management LLC Has $730,000 Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Secure Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 31.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,050 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares during the quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter valued at $223,000. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% in the second quarter. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC now owns 14,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter worth about $21,803,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 51,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,494,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 268,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,247,000 after buying an additional 27,704 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

NYSE JNJ opened at $146.76 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $147.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $353.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $140.68 and a 52-week high of $168.85.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.05. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.35% and a net margin of 18.20%. The firm had revenue of $22.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22,438,500 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $163.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $170.06.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson & Johnson

In other Johnson & Johnson news, Director Mark A. Weinberger bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $147.22 per share, with a total value of $147,220.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $147,220. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

