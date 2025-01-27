SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 182,016 Shares of Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Free Report) by 107.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 351,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 182,016 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.08% of Uranium Energy worth $2,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Uranium Energy in the second quarter worth $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Uranium Energy by 180.1% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,789 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Uranium Energy by 5,130.4% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 4,720 shares during the period. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Uranium Energy in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, BNP Paribas purchased a new position in Uranium Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. 62.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UEC shares. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.25 price objective (up from $9.75) on shares of Uranium Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Uranium Energy from $10.25 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th.

Uranium Energy Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:UEC opened at $8.01 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.75 and a beta of 1.89. Uranium Energy Corp. has a 12 month low of $4.06 and a 12 month high of $8.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.65.

Uranium Energy Company Profile

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Dalton Pass and C de Baca project located in New Mexico; Roughrider, Shea Creek, Christie Lake, Horseshoe-Raven, Hidden Bay, Diabase, West Bear, JCU, and other project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.

