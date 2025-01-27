SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires Shares of 207,683 AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 207,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,913,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in AGNC Investment in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 52.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 315.9% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP grew its stake in AGNC Investment by 75.6% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares in the last quarter. 38.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGNC Investment Stock Performance

Shares of AGNC opened at $9.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 1 year low of $8.92 and a 1 year high of $10.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.50 and a 200-day moving average of $9.90. The company has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 1.47.

AGNC Investment Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a jan 25 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 15.5%. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

A number of research analysts have commented on AGNC shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $10.00 to $9.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.64.

AGNC Investment Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

