SG Americas Securities LLC Boosts Stake in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Free Report) by 510.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,123 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,645 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in UMB Financial were worth $1,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in UMB Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 31.0% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 431 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. USA Financial Formulas boosted its position in UMB Financial by 124.7% during the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 483 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in UMB Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in UMB Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $156,000. Institutional investors own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

UMB Financial Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of UMB Financial stock opened at $121.04 on Monday. UMB Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $76.00 and a twelve month high of $129.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $119.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.04. The firm has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 0.82.

UMB Financial Increases Dividend

UMB Financial ( NASDAQ:UMBF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The bank reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $716.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.83 million. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 14.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that UMB Financial Co. will post 9.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. This is an increase from UMB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. UMB Financial’s payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on UMBF. Barclays raised their target price on UMB Financial from $123.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Citigroup initiated coverage on UMB Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $127.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on UMB Financial from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of UMB Financial in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of UMB Financial in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $156.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UMB Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.00.

Insider Activity at UMB Financial

In related news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 24,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.83, for a total value of $2,644,569.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,576,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,581,813.32. The trade was a 1.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Brian Beaird sold 854 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.38, for a total value of $105,366.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,828 shares in the company, valued at $719,058.64. The trade was a 12.78 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,303 shares of company stock worth $5,879,967. Company insiders own 8.85% of the company’s stock.

UMB Financial Profile

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company that provides banking services and asset servicing in the United States and internationally. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

Further Reading

