SG Americas Securities LLC Increases Holdings in AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Free Report) by 385.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,145 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,674 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in AppFolio were worth $1,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in AppFolio by 85.7% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 117 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in AppFolio by 193.0% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 167 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in AppFolio by 688.9% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 213 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of AppFolio by 147.9% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 238 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AppFolio during the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. 85.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AppFolio alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on APPF. KeyCorp lowered shares of AppFolio from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating and set a $253.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded AppFolio from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $255.00 to $193.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut AppFolio from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $268.57.

AppFolio Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:APPF opened at $250.03 on Monday. AppFolio, Inc. has a 52-week low of $172.98 and a 52-week high of $274.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.65 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $252.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $235.78.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The software maker reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.26. AppFolio had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 30.64%. The business had revenue of $206.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AppFolio, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other AppFolio news, Director Scanlan Agnes Bundy sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.42, for a total transaction of $127,710.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,383,354.72. This trade represents a 8.45 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William Shane Trigg sold 3,500 shares of AppFolio stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.85, for a total transaction of $804,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,327 shares in the company, valued at $17,084,060.95. This represents a 4.50 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,768 shares of company stock valued at $5,744,891 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.24% of the company’s stock.

AppFolio Company Profile

(Free Report)

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry in the United States. The company provides a cloud-based platform that enables users to automate and optimize common workflows; tools that assist with leasing, maintenance, and accounting; and other technology and services offered by third parties.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APPF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AppFolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppFolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.