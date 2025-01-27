SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 29,867 Shares of Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report) by 812.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,543 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,867 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations were worth $2,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 30.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,376,000 after acquiring an additional 8,590 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 10.6% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 55,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,618,000 after purchasing an additional 5,330 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 60.8% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 24,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 9,142 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 243.6% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 130,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,445,000 after buying an additional 92,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. bought a new position in Fortune Brands Innovations during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,752,000. 87.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fortune Brands Innovations alerts:

Fortune Brands Innovations Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE:FBIN opened at $72.51 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.49. Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.54 and a twelve month high of $90.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.16.

Fortune Brands Innovations Increases Dividend

Fortune Brands Innovations ( NYSE:FBIN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Fortune Brands Innovations had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 22.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. This is a boost from Fortune Brands Innovations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Fortune Brands Innovations’s dividend payout ratio is 27.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Fortune Brands Innovations from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Fortune Brands Innovations from $98.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Fortune Brands Innovations from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.36.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Fortune Brands Innovations

Fortune Brands Innovations Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Water, Outdoors, and Security. The Water segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, Shaws, Emtek, and Schaub brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.